Judge: Agency failed to justify Idaho wildlife killing plans

June 26, 2018 1:34 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A court has ruled that a federal agency’s justifications for killing coyotes and mountain lions and other predators in Idaho to protect livestock and other wildlife such as elk violates environmental laws because they lack a scientific review.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill in a decision Friday says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s reasons for not doing the scientific review “were not convincing or objective.”

The Agriculture Department in 2016 issued guidelines for killing Idaho predators. Environmental groups sued, saying the plans were not backed by current research.

Winmill delayed entering a judgment while the opposing sides try to reach an agreement.

Environmental groups say the case has ramifications in many other states where the Agriculture Department kills predators.

