Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Judge cites substantial progress in Ferguson reforms

June 26, 2018 5:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The federal judge overseeing a reform agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice says she has seen substantial progress in efforts to eliminate bias in the town’s law enforcement system.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Tuesday heard a quarterly update on progress in Ferguson, where the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014 was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The white officer who shot Brown was not charged, but a Justice Department investigation raised concerns about treatment of poor and black residents by police and the municipal court system. A 2016 consent agreement requires significant changes.

Some residents told the judge progress has been too slow. But Perry cited new policies on police procedures and significant changes in court operations.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington