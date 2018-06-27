Listen Live Sports

Labor leader compares Trump to Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini

June 27, 2018 3:59 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The leader of New York state’s largest public-sector union has compared Donald Trump to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, saying the Republican president could have mentored the three despots.

CSEA President Danny Donohue denounced the president Wednesday during an appearance with other labor leaders and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The men were discussing the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that government workers can’t be forced to contribute to unions.

Moments later, New York City teachers union President Michael Mulgrew condemned Trump and the Supreme Court justices behind the decision, saying he “will pray for them all when they’re burning in hell.”

Cuomo has repeatedly criticized Trump’s policies and decisions but has pointedly avoided name-calling. He sat expressionless during the remarks.

The Civil Service Employees Association represents state and local government employees, school district workers and others.

