The Latest: Baltimore prosecutor wins primary over 2 rivals

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Latest on Maryland’s primary election (all times local):

11:05 p.m.

Marilyn Mosby has won the Democratic nomination for a second term as Baltimore’s chief prosecutor and is expected to run unopposed in November’s general election.

She beat challengers Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah in Tuesday’s hard-fought primary in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

Mosby made international headlines in 2015 when she declared that six police officers would be held accountable for the broken neck of a black man whose death in custody triggered riots and protests. She failed to get a conviction in the Freddie Gray case. Nonetheless, Mosby trumpeted her leading role in the case as many residents admired her decision to swiftly charge the officers.

Her primary victory comes as Baltimore continues to struggle with a punishing rate of killings and high rates of other crimes.

___

10:45 p.m.

Defense consultant Amie (AH’-Mee) Hoeber has won the Maryland Republican primary for the 6th Congressional District, in her second consecutive nomination for the seat.

Hoeber beat three other Republicans in Tuesday’s race.

In 2016, she lost in the general election to incumbent Rep. John Delaney, who isn’t running for re-election this year. He’s seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

Hoeber served as deputy undersecretary of the Army during former President Ronald Reagan’s administration. She oversaw the Army’s research and development programs and managed environmental cleanup of decommissioned bases.

She’s pointed to her defense expertise as a background to help steer defense work to the district.

The district includes western Maryland and portions of the Washington suburbs. It’s criticized as one of the state’s most gerrymandered districts.

___

10:40 p.m.

Former NAACP President Ben Jealous has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Maryland, setting up a battle between the progressive candidate and a popular Republican incumbent.

Jealous beat Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker. Both candidates are black, and Jealous now has a shot at becoming the state’s first black governor and the country’s third elected black governor.

Jealous faces Gov. Larry Hogan in the general election.

Jealous won support from leading liberals on the national stage, including Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kamala Harris of California.

Jealous supports tuition-free college educations and expanding Medicare to all. He also advocates raising teacher pay by 29 percent and funding full-day, universal pre-kindergarten with tax revenue from his proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.

___

10:35 p.m.

Former NAACP President Ben Jealous is leading a crowded primary for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Jealous leads by about 10 percentage points over Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, with 53 percent of the vote counted.

Polls during the campaign put Jealous and Baker in a tight race.

Jealous won endorsements from progressive lawmakers on the national stage, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who came to Maryland to rally with him. Baker won support from leading Maryland officials, including U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, state Attorney General Brian Frosh and Rep. Steny Hoyer. Former Gov. Martin O’Malley also endorsed him.

The winner will challenge popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in November.

___

9:25 p.m.

Sen. Ben Cardin has won the Democratic nomination for his bid to earn a third term, beating convicted leaker Chelsea Manning and six others.

The popular and well-funded incumbent easily took victory in Tuesday’s crowded primary.

Cardin’s best-known rival was Manning, the convicted leaker of U.S. government secrets. She ran an unorthodox, grassroots campaign that failed to resonate with many voters.

Outside of Manning’s involvement, the contest attracted such little attention that there were no debates, few candidate forums and hardly any polling.

Cardin has name recognition within the state; he served 20 years in the U.S. House before becoming a senator in 2006. In his last primary, he easily defeated eight challengers.

___

8 p.m.

Polls have closed statewide in Maryland after a confusing primary day.

The doors closed nearly everywhere at 8 p.m. Tuesday. State elections officials say three Baltimore precincts will stay open an extra hour because voting started late there. State officials said that will delay the release of early voting results statewide for an hour, as well, until all voting ends.

Overall, the outcome of races might be delayed because of an issue with voter registration that election officials said could affect as many as 80,000 voters. Those voters tried to change information about their registration through the Motor Vehicle Administration, but the MVA didn’t transmit the information to election officials.

Poll workers were to instruct those voters to use provisional ballots, and election officials said they would likely not know until Friday how many such ballots were issued.

Without knowing the scope of the outstanding ballots, some races may not be able to be called Tuesday night.

___

7:20 p.m.

State election officials have announced that three Baltimore precincts must stay open for an extra hour because they opened late.

The decision to extend hours of these three precincts until 9 p.m. Tuesday was made by the Baltimore Circuit Court. Votes cast during the extra hour must be done with provisional ballots, according to federal law.

In a statement, the State Board of Elections says poll workers in the precincts “were unable to access the secure room where the voting equipment and supplies were stored.” This caused a tardy start of balloting at the Baltimore IT Academy.

Authorities say that all other voting precincts in Maryland will close on time at 8 p.m.

___

7 p.m.

In Baltimore, a number of voters said contests for statewide offices or Washington posts held little interest. But a bitterly fought race to become the city’s chief prosecutor got their attention.

Violent crime has long been a campaign issue. This election cycle, it’s of concern as the city of some 615,000 people notched 343 murders last year for its highest-ever homicide rate: roughly 56 killings per 100,000 people.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is facing two challengers as she seeks a second term. She made headlines in 2015 when she charged six officers for the in-custody death of a young, black man whose death sparked riots and protests. Even without delivering a conviction in the Freddie Gray case, she’s trumpeted her role in the saga.

At a polling station in West Baltimore, not far from where riots erupted following Gray’s death, many voters said they were backing Mosby. They cited her decision to charge the officers.

Lamont Cosby said, “If the Baltimore city police doesn’t like her for charging their officers, then she’s definitely my candidate.”

___

5 p.m.

In swaths of Baltimore struggling with a corrosive mix of narcotics, illegal guns and despair rooted in generational poverty, it’s easy to find citizens on primary day voicing a dim view of the democratic process.

Twenty-seven-year-old caterer Jalen Rosedale didn’t vote Tuesday and doesn’t plan to vote in November. He says he has no enthusiasm for a process seems to matter so little in his day-to-day existence.

He says if he “saw these politicians fixing things,” he might think differently. But he says politicians are “in it for them.”

Ruby Morris watched voters trickle in to Harlem Park Elementary School across from the rowhouse she rents. She was undecided as to whether she’d participate, although she’s registered.

Morris says she’s voted all her life because she wanted change. But she’s “still stuck between a brick and a hard place.”

___

4:45 p.m.

Voters in the Maryland primary brought concerns about national issues with them to the polls.

In Bethesda, 70-year-old Patricia Lane came out despite months of chemotherapy treatments because she was worried about a lack of civility during the presidency of Donald Trump.

She was appalled by recent news of migrant children being separated at the border from their parents. She believes many women and mothers are similarly motivated. She said such voters are “who they’re afraid of at the ballot box.”

She voted for Rushern Baker for the Democratic nomination for governor after hearing a radio interview with him. She also said he would be a better general election candidate than the more progressive Ben Jealous.

Retired federal government worker and Republican William Gossard of Centerville seemed sympathetic to the Trump administration’s hardline approach to illegal immigration.

Gossard said people need to follow the law and apply for citizenship, “not just drag your child here.” He voted for incumbent Andy Harris over two challengers in the 1st District U.S. House primary.

___

4:30 p.m.

While Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is without opposition in Maryland’s primary, he’s on the minds of voters.

Thomas Vail of Easton and his wife, Wanda, voted Tuesday for former NAACP leader Ben Jealous in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. But they didn’t rule out voting for Hogan in November.

Thomas Vail says, “Hogan has stood up to the present administration in Washington.” The retired aviation industry worker says Hogan has “independent streak” that he likes.

___

3 p.m.

Maryland residents are voting in a primary amid some confusion created by a major voter-registration snafu.

But election officials say they haven’t received any reports of problems thus far in Tuesday’s elections.

A computer error at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration failed to send changes some voters made in address and party affiliation to the state elections board.

As a result, as many as 80,000 voters could be forced to cast provisional ballots that won’t be counted until next week.

Officials say the problem affects information that was entered either on the administration’s website or at self-serve kiosks.

State elections deputy administrator Nikki Charlson says she hasn’t heard of any problems related to the issue.

___

2:45 p.m.

Voters on the Eastern Shore are weighing the merits of Maryland’s Democratic candidates for the nomination to face incumbent Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Dan Lessard, a human resources manager who lives in Kingstown, voted for Ben Jealous on Tuesday at Church Hill Elementary School. Lessard describes himself as a “wicked liberal.” He says Jealous would bring leadership skills as a former head of the NAACP, as well as youth and diversity, to the ticket.

Lynn Whitmer of Chestertown cast his ballot for Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker. He was prepared to vote for Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz before Kamenetz died in May. He said Baker’s endorsement by Kamenetz’s running mate, Valerie Ervin, clinched his decision to vote for Baker.

___

11 a.m.

The State Board of Elections has sent emails to Maryland residents who weren’t properly registered to vote in this week’s primary because of a computer error, advising that they will need to cast a provisional ballot.

Officials say the error at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration meant changes voters made in address and party affiliation on the MVA’s website or kiosks over a certain period were not sent to the state elections board. As many as 80,000 voters may be affected.

The emails sent to voters who changed addresses say they will have to cast a provisional ballot at the voting location for their new address. The emails include directions for how to find a new voting location.

The emails also say trained poll workers will be available Tuesday to answer questions and guide voters through the provisional ballot process.

___

9 a.m.

A state elections official says early morning issues have been reported at two polling places across the state, but both are believed to be resolved.

Donna Duncan is assistant deputy for election policy at the State Board of Elections. She said Tuesday morning that elections officials and others worked to stop paving that was going on in front of one polling place in Allegany County.

Duncan says she understands all paving has been postponed until after the primary election.

In Baltimore, the city’s board of elections director tells The Baltimore Sun some voters at one polling place weren’t immediately able to cast ballots Tuesday morning because machines hadn’t been set up on time.

Director Armstead Jones couldn’t immediately be reached by The Associated Press for an update, but Duncan says she believes the issue has been fixed.

___

3 a.m.

Maryland voters are choosing candidates Tuesday for all 188 state legislative seats, governor and members of Congress.

The Democratic primary for governor is one of the major races. Polls show Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and former NAACP President Ben Jealous in a tight race in a crowded primary. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is unchallenged for his party’s nomination.

Voters are picking nominees to run for the state’s eight U.S. House seats, and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is running for re-election against a field of candidates, including Chelsea Manning, the transgender rights activist convicted of leaking U.S. government secrets to WikiLeaks.

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District has the only open U.S. House seat. Rep. John Delaney isn’t running for re-election because he is making a bid for the presidency.

