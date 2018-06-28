Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Long Island politician’s corruption retrial set for Oct. 9

June 28, 2018 11:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — The federal corruption retrial of a former top Long Island official and his wife will begin Oct. 9.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack set the date Thursday for former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife, Linda.

Their first trial ended in a mistrial in May. A jury in Central Islip (EYE’-slihp) failed to reach a verdict after nine days of deliberations.

Prosecutors say they’ll retrial the Manganos on all charges.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

An indictment alleges that the Republican politician helped Long Island businessman Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans in exchange for lavish gifts.

Prosecutors say Linda Mangano was given a $100,000-a-year, no-show job at one of Singh’s restaurants.

The Manganos said that any favors were because of their personal ties with Singh.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington