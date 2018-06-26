Listen Live Sports

Man sues NPR for $57M over reports on DNC staffer’s death

June 26, 2018 2:51 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas-based investor who was a frequent guest on Fox News is suing NPR for $57 million in damages over a series of 2017 reports on the death of a Democratic National Committee staffer and the conspiracy theories over his killing.

Ed Butowsky says in a federal lawsuit filed last week that NPR published false reports claiming that he colluded with the White House and Fox News to push allegations about the 2016 death of Seth Rich. Butowsky was a frequent guest on Fox and other networks discussing finance and politics.

Fox had reported that Rich leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign but later retracted the story.

Rich was killed in what Washington police believe was a random robbery attempt.

NPR spokeswoman Isabel Lara told The Dallas Morning News that the network stands behind its reporting.

