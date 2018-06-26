Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Maryland voters deciding governor, legislative candidates

June 26, 2018 3:01 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters are choosing candidates Tuesday for all 188 state legislative seats, governor and members of Congress.

The Democratic primary for governor is one of the major races. Polls show Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and former NAACP President Ben Jealous in a tight race in a crowded primary. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is unchallenged for his party’s nomination.

Voters are picking nominees to run for the state’s eight U.S. House seats, and U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin is running for re-election against a field of candidates, including Chelsea Manning, the transgender rights activist convicted of leaking U.S. government secrets to WikiLeaks.

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District has the only open U.S. House seat. Rep. John Delaney isn’t running for re-election because he is making a bid for the presidency.

