Michigan State paid $18,000 for security for Spencer event

June 30, 2018 2:25 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Newly released records show Michigan State University spent more than $18,000 to provide security during white nationalist Richard Spencer’s March visit to the campus.

MLive.com obtained the records through an open records request. The money went to pay for fencing and barricades erected by police before the March 5 event, six passenger vans, meals for law enforcement and various signs.

University spokeswoman Emily Guerrant tells MLive.com the school was not charged by neighboring law enforcement agencies for a large contingent of officers who provided security during Spencer’s visit. She says that was considered “mutual aid.”

University police Capt. Doug Monette says Michigan State’s spending was appropriate.

Police arrested 25 people during the event on charges that included obstructing police and failing to obey a police officer.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

