Nation’s second-largest city gets new police chief

June 27, 2018 5:06 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s second-largest city has a new police chief.

Michel Moore, a 36-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department, was sworn in Wednesday by Mayor Eric Garcetti after the City Council voted unanimously to confirm his appointment.

The move was expected after Garcetti recommended Moore for the job earlier this month, choosing him over two other candidates.

Moore replaces Charlie Beck, who retired after more than 40 years with the LAPD. Beck became chief in 2009.

Moore joined the department in 1981 and has seen it grapple with some of its toughest times, from the 1991 beating of Rodney King by four officers to the more recent erosion of trust in law enforcement.

Moore assumed command of a key division in the department following an infamous corruption crisis in the late 1990s known as the Rampart scandal.

Moore, 57, said before the council vote that he wants to build community relations and trust, and increase diversity within the department to better represent the city, particularly among women and black people.

