Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Navy: Sailor died by suicide on Virginia base

June 26, 2018 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — U.S. Navy officials say a sailor who died on a helicopter flight line at a base in Virginia died by suicide.

Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic, said by phone Tuesday that Monday’s death was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Hecht did not provide additional details.

The sailor worked as a maintainer in a helicopter squadron. Navy officials said Monday that the sailor had been killed in a “mishap” at Naval Station Norfolk. The flight line is where helicopters take off.

Officials said Monday that details regarding the sailor and his or her squadron will not be released until 24 hours after family was notified. That rule is dictated by Department of Defense policy.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington