Navy: Sailor died by suicide on Virginia base

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — U.S. Navy officials say a sailor who died on a helicopter flight line at a base in Virginia died by suicide.

Cmdr. Dave Hecht, a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic, said by phone Tuesday that Monday’s death was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Hecht did not provide additional details.

The sailor worked as a maintainer in a helicopter squadron. Navy officials said Monday that the sailor had been killed in a “mishap” at Naval Station Norfolk. The flight line is where helicopters take off.

Officials said Monday that details regarding the sailor and his or her squadron will not be released until 24 hours after family was notified. That rule is dictated by Department of Defense policy.

