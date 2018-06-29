North Carolina lawmakers agree to pitch ID mandate to voters

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican lawmakers are asking the public for a fresh mandate to block voting by people without certain kinds of photo identification.

With a Senate vote on Friday, the GOP-controlled legislature finalized a proposed constitutional amendment that would require photo IDs.

Two years have passed since federal judges struck down state voting requirements as targeting “African Americans with almost surgical precision,” enacted with “racially discriminatory intent.”

The language of the referendum question voters will face in November doesn’t provide many details. The amendment says lawmakers could pass exceptions for people who lack IDs. Lawmakers would have to pass a separate law carrying out the amendment if it’s approved.

