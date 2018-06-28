Listen Live Sports

NYPD deploys officers to media following newspaper shooting

June 28, 2018 11:11 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has deployed counterterrorism teams to media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller says the deployments are not based on any specific threat information, but out of an abundance of caution. He says the NYPD is monitoring the shooting.

Police presence was seen outside The Associated Press, The New York Times, ABC News and Fox News early Thursday evening.

Police say five people have been killed and several others were “gravely injured” in the shooting at a building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper Thursday afternoon. Authorities say one suspect is in custody.

