Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Pakistani court allows ex-premier to run in July elections

June 29, 2018 1:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has ruled that former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi may run for office in next month’s parliamentary elections.

Friday’s ruling comes a day after an election tribunal ruled against Abbasi saying he was not forthcoming on details on some of the properties he owns.

The decision averted another blow to the Pakistan Muslim League party, which has been in crisis since July last year. That’s when party leader Nawaz Sharif — the country’s premier at the time — was disqualified by the Supreme Court from holding office for concealing financial assets.

Abbasi is a prominent leader in Sharif’s party and succeeded him as prime minister after Sharif’s disqualification from office.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Sharif himself is unable to run his party’s campaign as he is in London with his ailing wife.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington