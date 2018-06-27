Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pelosi doesn't see party shift to left in Crowley defeat

June 27, 2018
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says while the New York City district of a defeated Democratic congressman may have shifted to the left, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s happening everywhere.

The California Democrat spoke to reporters Wednesday, hours after the surprise primary defeat of Rep. Joe Crowley. He’s a 10-term lawmaker who’s been part of the party’s House leadership.

Pelosi says, “Nobody’s district is representative of somebody else’s district.” She says the outcome is “just a sign of vitality of our party.”

Pelosi says she doesn’t think Crowley’s defeat will encourage other Democrats to challenge her for her leadership job after the November elections. She says she’s always challenged.

Crowley lost to 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a political newcomer who worked on the 2016 presidential campaign of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

