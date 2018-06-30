Listen Live Sports

Pharmacy chain, Ohio Health Department sued over HIV mailing

June 30, 2018 11:15 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A class-action lawsuit has been filed with the Ohio Court of Claims against CVS Caremark and the state Health Department over a mailing that might have publicly disclosed the identity of 6,000 HIV patients.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the lawsuit filed by a Cleveland-area attorney says the state shared private medical information with CVS last summer without patients’ authorization, allowing CVS to make a marketing pitch to non-customers about its pharmacy services.

The lawsuit says the designation “PM 6402 HIV” was visible above the name and address of recipients.

A federal lawsuit was filed against CVS in March over the mailing.

A CVS spokesman says the company takes patient information seriously and will handle future mailings differently.

A Health Department spokesman says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

