Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Port of Wilmington takeover plan clears another hurdle

June 28, 2018 12:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware Gov. John Carney says the federal government has approved a proposal allowing a private Emirati company to privatize the Port of Wilmington.

The News Journal reports the federal sign-off from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States means the final terms of the agreement now must be ratified by the port’s quasi-public operating board.

The deal would allow the Gulftainer Group to lease the port from the state and construct a new container shipping facility on the Delaware River.

Gulftainer Group is the largest independent, privately-owned port operator in the world.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

A Gulftainer subsidiary would make annual royalty payments to the state and agree to invest more than $580 million in the port over the next nine years, including approximately $410 million for the new container facility.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington