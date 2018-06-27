Protest in Romania as government faces no-confidence vote

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered near Romania’s Parliament on Wednesday as the left-wing government prepared to face a no-confidence vote submitted by the opposition, which claims it has weakened democracy and the rule of law.

The opposition, led by the Liberal Party, is unlikely to get the 233 votes it needs to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila who was appointed in January, the third Social Democrat premier since Dec. 2016 parliamentary elections.

Dancila defended the government’s performance, saying it had raised salaries and pensions while insisting that opposition lawmakers had created “a list of falsehoods made in bad faith.”

Opposition lawmakers booed the premier as she spoke and unfurled a giant banner saying “We will fight to the end for Romania.”

Tensions are running high after powerful leader of the Social Democrats, Liviu Dragnea, last week was handed a 3 ½ year sentence for abuse of power in office. His party has rallied around him, pending a final verdict.

Even though he’s the party leader, Dragnea can’t be prime minister due to a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging.

As the parliament session got underway, demonstrators yelled “Resign!” and “waved Romanian flags in a park adjoining Parliament, guarded by riot police.

Romanians have staged daily anti-government protests as it moves to implement new laws that critics say will weaken the nation’s fight against corruption.

Dan Barna, leader of the opposition Union to Save Romania said the Social Democrats were guilty of “changing laws to make sure Dragnea doesn’t go to prison.”

