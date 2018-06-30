Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Reno-Sparks tourism tops 5 million for first time since 2007

June 30, 2018 12:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The number of tourists visiting Reno-Sparks and Washoe County over the past year has topped the 5 million mark for the first time since 2007.

Officials for the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority told the Reno Gazette Journal that key reasons for the increased visitation include a strong U.S. economy, a renewed push to market the Reno-Tahoe area and buzz from the arrival of high-profile companies such as Apple, Google and Tesla.

The RSCVA started tracking visitors in 2002 when the area was in the midst of an economic boom that saw nearly 5.7 million tourists. Tourism took a big hit during the nationwide recession five years later, and visitor counts fell by nearly a quarter to as low as 4.3 million in 2011.

Gov. Brian Sandoval says the Reno area is in the midst of a renaissance.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Lifestyle News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington