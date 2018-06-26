Listen Live Sports

Report: 3 border guards killed by militants in south Iran

June 26, 2018 3:20 am
 
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that three border guards have been killed in a clash with a “terrorist group” in southeastern Iran.

The Tuesday report said the clash took place in Mirjaveh, a town in Sistan and Baluchestan Province near the Pakistani border, some 1,150 kilometers (715 miles) southeast of Tehran on Monday night.

During the clash, powerful Revolutionary Guard forces killed three of the militants and wounded an unspecified number of others. Fars reported that others escaped into Pakistan.

The report did not say what group the insurgents belonged to.

The area has been the scene of the occasional clashes over the years between Iranian forces and militant groups believed to be affiliated with al-Qaeda.

