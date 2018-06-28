Listen Live Sports

Texas police identify officer who killed fleeing 18-year-old

June 28, 2018 8:57 pm
 
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A Southeast Texas police department says an officer who fatally shot an 18-year-old as he fled an attempted traffic stop has been with the force two years.

Galveston police on Thursday identified the officer as 30-year-old Derrick Jaradi. He’s been in law enforcement eight years, the last two with Galveston.

The department says it was his first shooting and he has no disciplinary record since joining the force in June 2016.

Jaradi’s phone number is not listed. He’s on administrative leave.

The offices of the Galveston County sheriff and district attorney are investigating the Monday shooting of Luis Fernendo Argueta . Officers have said they saw a suspicious vehicle in a store parking lot. They said Argueta sped away when a stop was attempted, then stopped and tried to run away.

