Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Thailand praises US upgrade in human trafficking report

June 29, 2018 12:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s military government is praising the U.S. State Department’s decision to upgrade the country in its annual report on efforts to fight human trafficking.

Thailand has faced global scrutiny for the use of slave labor on fishing vessels as well as for being a transit point for traffickers from nearby nations. In the Trafficking in Persons report released Thursday, Thailand was promoted from a watch list to tier 2, the second-highest ranking.

The report cited its convictions of traffickers and complicit officials, including 11 involved in the trafficking of Myanmar’s Rohingya migrants.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Friday he was grateful for the upgrade as it “reflects the determination and sincere intentions of the Thai government and our continued hard-work to tackle the issue of human trafficking.”

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington