The Latest: Abortion rights leader praises Iowa court ruling

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the Iowa Supreme Court ruling an abortion waiting period violates the state constitution (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The president of a national abortion-rights organization says the Iowa Supreme Court acted “absolutely appropriately” in striking down a 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion.

Ilyse Hogue is president of NARAL Pro-Choice America. She told reporters outside of the Iowa Capitol that Friday’s ruling upholds precedent, the rights of Iowa women and their “dignity and respect.”

Hogue says U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley should consider those issues when advancing any U.S. Supreme Court nominee chosen by President Donald Trump to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Grassley is Iowa’s senior senator and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hogue has said she believes a pick from a circulated conservative list of possible candidates could eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that upheld a woman’s right to an abortion.

10:10 a.m.

The Iowa Supreme Court has blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.

The court rejected the law Friday, ruling that it violates the Iowa Constitution.

The ruling sides with a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Iowa and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. The organizations sued the state over the law approved by lawmakers last year.

A district court judge upheld the waiting period in September, but the Iowa Supreme Court blocked its implementation until it could hear arguments from both sides.

The waiting period is part of a law banning most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. The 20-week ban is in effect and isn’t part of the legal challenge.

Iowa lawmakers this year approved a ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That law is on hold pending a legal challenge.

