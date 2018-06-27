Theresa May faces EU summit amid Brexit stalemate at home

LONDON (AP) — Remainers to the left of her, Brexiters to the right: Theresa May is stuck in the middle with the EU.

Britain’s prime minister heads to Brussels on Thursday to update European Union leaders on progress toward Brexit. She doesn’t have much to report. Two years after Britain voted to leave the EU, and with just nine months until it officially leaves, May is trapped between two rival visions of life outside the 28-nation bloc.

On one side are pro-EU parliamentarians and worried businesses who want to retain close economic ties with Britain’s biggest trading partner. On the other are pro-Brexit lawmakers within her Conservative Party who want a clean break, and are threatening to topple May if she compromises.

“Two years on, we would have expected to know where we were going,” said Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London. “But at this point we have a range of scenarios that goes from ‘no deal'” — Britain crashing out of the EU without a framework for future relations — “right through to the reversal of Brexit.”

With a divided Cabinet and no majority in Parliament, May has managed to keep her fragile government afloat by deferring big decisions and offering vague pronouncements.

She says Britain will leave the EU but have a “deep and special partnership” with it. The U.K. will quit the bloc’s single market and tariff-free customs union but seek trade that after Brexit is “as free and frictionless as possible.”

The government insists that the border between Britain’s Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland — the U.K.’s only land frontier with an EU member — will remain near-invisible, with no customs checks or other infrastructure.

EU officials say they await detailed proposals from Britain for how all that can be achieved. They have warned, repeatedly, that Britain can’t cherry-pick benefits of EU membership, such as access to its single market of 500 million consumers, without accepting the responsibilities, including allowing free movement of EU citizens to the U.K.

EU leaders are growing impatient, and worry that the timetable the two sides have set themselves — to reach a divorce agreement by October so that EU national parliaments can ratify it before March — is slipping out of reach.

“Let me be blunt,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said last week. “There isn’t much time left if we are to conclude an agreement and have it operational by the time the United Kingdom leaves the European Union next March.”

Varadkar said EU countries were ramping up planning for a “no deal” Brexit, which is growing more likely.

In the absence of substantial progress, Brexit has become a political soap opera in Britain. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, one of the leading pro-Brexit voices in Cabinet, has publicly undermined May and called Treasury chief Philip Hammond “the beating heart of Remain.” He has not been fired, lest he mount a leadership challenge.

Several dozen ardent Conservative Brexiters led by lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg warn May she’d better deliver a “clean Brexit” or lose their support and face a leadership challenge.

Pro-EU and pro-Brexit lawmakers trade insults in Parliament, while euroskeptic newspapers brand those seeking to soften Brexit “saboteurs” and “enemies of the people.”

Pro-EU Conservative lawmaker Dominic Grieve complained last week that those who argued for a gentler divorce had received “vilification and abuse … including death threats.”

“There is enough madness around at the moment to make one start to question whether collective sanity in this country has disappeared,” Grieve said.

Meanwhile, businesses say the uncertainty around Brexit is hurting the economy. U.K. economic growth has stalled since the referendum and is now the weakest among major industrialized nations.

“There is growing frustration in global boardrooms at the slow pace of negotiations,” said Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which says auto-industry investment has fallen by almost half compared with 2017.

Carmaker BMW has also warned Brexit could damage the auto industry, while aviation giant Airbus said it would leave Britain — where it employs about 14,000 people — if the country exits the EU without an agreement on future trading relations.

Next week, May will gather her Cabinet at Chequers, the prime minister’s country retreat, to draw up firm proposals for future trade and security ties with the EU. She will try to unite Johnson and the other pro-Brexit voices with pro-EU ministers such as Hammond who believe Britain must stay closely aligned to the bloc.

Anand Menon, director of think-tank U.K. in a Changing Europe, said reality is dawning in government that Britain faces a stark choice — between a “Canada-style” free trade agreement that would cover goods but not the U.K.’s vast services sector, and “a way of dressing up the status quo” that keeps Britain more or less in the single market and customs union.

The former could be economically very painful for Britain. The latter may be politically impossible for May.

“By the time we get to the autumn the prime minister has to make some choices,” Menon told reporters at a briefing. “It’s in the nature of those choices that she’s going to severely disappoint members of her party and her government, whichever side you come down on. So the government is going to look quite unstable.”

