Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Trump and Erdogan talk on phone after Turkey elections

June 26, 2018 11:17 am
 
ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish presidency says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone to U.S. President Donald Trump following Sunday’s elections.

The statement on Tuesday said Trump congratulated Erdogan for his election victory and wished him success. Erdogan was voted into an executive presidency with sweeping powers Sunday, garnering more than half of the country’s votes.

The statement said they also stressed the Turkish-American “strategic partnership,” especially in defense and military relations. That included an emphasis on a “joint road map” recently struck for a key northern Syrian town, which will push out a U.S.-backed Kurdish militia that Turkey considers terrorists.

The Manbij deal has eased tense relations and the statement said the two leaders are “impatiently” waiting to meet at a NATO summit in Brussels on July 11-12.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

