Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks gain

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in midday trading on Wall Street as energy companies rise with oil prices and technology and industrial companies bounce back from sharp losses the day before.

Technology stocks were hammered Monday amid reports the Trump administration might bar technology companies from selling certain high-tech products to China.

General Electric soared after announcing plans to cast away its health care business and sell its interests in the oil services company, Baker Hughes.

Banks and other financial companies are lower.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

US consumers were a bit less optimistic in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers lost a bit of their optimism in June but are still feeling good by historical standards.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index slipped this month to 126.4, down from 128.8 in May.

The index measures both consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and expectations for the future. Their view of current conditions was almost unchanged from May; their outlook dimmed.

“While expectations remain high by historical standards, the modest curtailment in optimism suggests that consumers do not foresee the economy gaining much momentum in the months ahead,” said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco.

The U.S. economy is healthy. Unemployment is at an 18-year low 3.8 percent.

HOME PRICES

US home prices march upward as buyers fight over low supply

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices rose in April from a year earlier, lifted by bidding wars in many cities where would-be buyers compete for a sparse supply of homes.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index moved up 6.6 percent from a year earlier, led by outsize gains in Seattle, Las Vegas and San Francisco. All three cities showed double-digit gains.

Prices rose even as home sales fell and mortgage rates rose. Sales of existing homes dropped in April and May and are now running 3 percent below their year-ago level. Fewer homes are available — the supply has fallen 6.1 percent in the past year — and they are selling quickly.

And mortgage rates reached a seven-year high of 4.77 percent in late May before declining this month.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

A year after taking over at GE, Flannery is still cutting

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after taking over an ailing American conglomerate, CEO John Flannery is calving off larger chunks of General Electric, casting away its health care business and selling its interests in the oil-services company, Baker Hughes.

The company’s latest round of winnowing arrived Tuesday, the first time since 1907 that GE was not a member of the exclusive Dow Jones Industrial Average at the opening bell.

The company says it’s reducing its debt by $25 billion.

GE will sell approximately 20 percent of the health care business straight away and distribute the rest to its shareholders over the next 12 to 18 months as sheds those assets. It will take two to three years to sell its two-thirds stake in Baker Hughes, valued at around $23 billion.

EUROPE-US-TARIFFS

EU trade chief says US was warned of tariff consequences

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU’s top trade official says the U.S. knew it would face consequences if it put tariffs on European steel and aluminum imports, as motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson prepares to move some factories outside the U.S.

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Tuesday that “there has to be consequences if you do not respect international, global rules.”

She said it was clear that U.S. businesses and consumers would “put pressure on the American administration to say: ‘Hey, hold on a minute. This is not good for the American economy.’ And that’s what’s happening.”

Malmstrom also said the EU is investigating whether steel or aluminum previously destined for the U.S. is now arriving in Europe due to the tariff move. She said the EU Commission could introduce counter-measures in mid-July.

TRUMP-HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Trump denies he’s to blame for Harley-Davidson decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is denying that his trade policy is responsible for Harley-Davidson’s decision to shift some motorcycle production overseas.

The company says it’s doing so because of tariffs it’s facing in a trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union. But Trump says that’s an excuse.

Trump says in tweets Tuesday that the company had already announced it was closing a Kansas City plant. Union officials have said those jobs are going to Thailand. Harley-Davidson has denied that.

Says Trump: “That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it ….”

Trump says he’s getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers, and open up markets.

UNITED STATES-IRAN-OIL

US pushing allies to cut Iran oil imports to zero by Nov 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is pushing U.S. allies to cut their oil imports from Iran to zero by November.

President Donald Trump last month withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal. Sanctions on Iran’s energy sector that were eased will kick back in after a grace period.

A senior State Department official says U.S. officials are visiting European and Asian countries to say they should completely eliminate their oil imports from Iran before the grace period expires on November 4. The official says the U.S. doesn’t intend to issue waivers.

The official also says the U.S. is working with other Middle East countries to increase production so the global oil supply isn’t harmed.

The official wasn’t authorized to be identified by name and briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

US DEBT

Budget analysts give grim projections for record US debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt compared to the size of the economy will reach 78 percent this fiscal year, the highest level in nearly seven decades.

The Congressional Budget Office predicts the debt will grow even as government revenue flattens out in the next few years. Meanwhile, spending on Social Security and Medicare is projected to take a larger share of the pie.

Keith Hall, the CBO’s director, says the prospect of large and growing debt poses substantial risks for the nation.

The CBO’s report says more of the government’s spending will be dedicated to servicing the debt, to the point that interest payments will about equal spending on Social Security in 30 years.

NEW TAX FORM

New tax form shrinks in size, not work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration may deliver on its promise to reduce a commonly used tax form to postcard size, but it does not shrink the workload for many Americans filing their taxes.

A draft copy of the new 1040 income tax form given to The Associated Press by a staffer on the Ways & Means Committee shows that the form will be reduced from two full pages to one half-sized page. But the legwork to claim popular deductions has been moved off the main form to one of six accompanying worksheets.

The Treasury was expected to unveil the new form this week. The Treasury and IRS were not immediately available to comment.

BRITAIN-UBER

Uber wins back license in London — but is put on probation

LONDON (AP) — A London court has granted ride-hailing firm Uber a license to keep operating in the capital, accepting the firm’s assertions that its corporate culture had changed and that it should be allowed to keep driving on the streets of London.

However, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot granted an operating license lasting only 15 months.

The firm told Westminster Magistrates’ Court it has made significant changes since a regulator refused to renew the company’s operating license last year over public safety concerns. The company insists it has changed, and a clean break with the past means it should be granted a new license.

BREXIT

After battles, UK’s key Brexit bill becomes law

LONDON (AP) — The British government’s flagship Brexit legislation has become law, ensuring the country will not face a legislative cliff-edge on the day it leaves the European Union next year.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow announced Tuesday that the European Union Withdrawal Bill had received royal assent and passed into law. The announcement drew cheers from pro-Brexit lawmakers.

The bill, which translates thousands of pieces of EU law into British statute, faced a rocky journey through Parliament. Pro-EU lawmakers and members of the House of Lords tried to amend it to soften the terms of Britain’s departure from the bloc.

Most of the changes were overturned by narrow Commons votes. But pro-EU lawmakers say they will try to defeat the government on other EU-related legislation if it tries to push for a “hard Brexit” that severs close economic ties between Britain and the bloc.

GERMANY-QUITTING COAL

German experts meet to discuss country’s exit from coal use

BERLIN (AP) — Representatives from industry, environmental groups and unions are meeting in Berlin to discuss how and when Germany can stop using coal to generate electricity.

The government-appointed committee met for the first time Tuesday amid calls from scientists for Germany to do more to meet its goal of curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

Coal-fired power plants are a major source of carbon emissions that contribute to climate change. While Germany has ramped up the production of renewable energy, it still depends on coal for over a third of its electricity.

Greenpeace activists poured thousands of liters of yellow paint onto the roundabout at Berlin’s landmark Victory Column in a bid to promote solar power over coal. Police were investigating the stunt, saying it constituted a “dangerous interference with traffic.”

EUROPE-CARBON DIOXIDE SHORTAGE

After beer, CO2 shortage threatens meat producers

LONDON (AP) — After beer, the summer barbecue is now under threat in northern Europe.

A shortage of carbon dioxide in Europe is hitting food processing companies, with Scotland’s biggest pig meat producer set to run out of the gas on Tuesday next week.

Slaughterhouses use carbon dioxide to stun animals before slaughter, and also use the gas in packaging to increase shelf-life in stores.

The meat processing industry is the latest manufacturing sector to feel the brunt of a Europe-wide shortage of carbon dioxide. The British government prioritizes carbon dioxide for use in hospitals and fire-extinguishers, so manufacturers who use the gas for manufacturing purposes — like fizzy drinks or meat producers — have been cut off.

BERKSHIRE-LEE MANAGEMENT DEAL

Lee Enterprises to manage Berkshire Hathaway newspapers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway and Lee Enterprises say Lee is taking over managing Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper and digital operations in 30 markets.

The companies announced Tuesday that the five-year management agreement between Lee and BH Media Group begins July 2.

Lee President Kevin Mowbray says Lee will receive an annual fixed fee of $5 million plus a significant percentage of profits over benchmarks.

The contract excludes management of BH Media’s television assets.

Berkshire’s billionaire investor chairman Warren Buffett says that, “although the challenges in publishing are clear, I believe we can benefit by joining efforts.”

BH Media properties include the Omaha World-Herald and Winston-Salem Journal in North Carolina. Lee’s include the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star.

BH Media is based in Nebraska and Lee is based in Iowa.

