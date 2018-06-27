Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets are mostly lower on lingering trade jitters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China led Asian markets mostly lower today as jitters over trade conflicts between the world’s major economies lingered. The prices of oil extended gains as the U.S. pushed other countries to cut oil imports from Iran.

Chinese stocks were the biggest losers with Shanghai Composite Index sinking 0.9 percent. The index is the global market’s worst performer this year, down 14 percent since the start of this year.

Advertisement

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.3 percent and South Korea’s Kospi was flat.

Stocks in Taiwan were lower but Singapore and other Southeast Asian markets were higher.

SUPREME COURT-WHAT’S LEFT

Supreme Court has 2 cases left before it begins summer break

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has two cases left to decide before justices begin their summer break.

A decision is expected to be handed down today on whether to invalidate state laws that require public employees to pay fees to the unions that represent them in collective bargaining, even if the workers don’t want to be union members.

Conservative groups have tried for years to get the court to rule that the laws violate employees’ free-speech rights by compelling them to pay money to the unions. The justices came close to deciding the issue in 2016, but Justice Antonin Scalia’s death produced a 4-4 tie.

The other case involves Florida’s claim that Georgia uses too much water from the rivers that flow into the Florida Panhandle and the Gulf of Mexico.

BANK OF AMERICA-FORECLOSED HOMES SUIT

Lawsuit: Bank of America treats homes in white areas better

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal discrimination lawsuit says Bank of America treats foreclosed homes in white communities better than those in minority communities.

The Washington Post reports fair housing groups filed suit Tuesday in Maryland, accusing the bank and another company that maintains certain Bank of America-owned properties of violating the Fair Housing Act of 1968.

The National Fair Housing Alliance and several housing groups say the lawsuit follows their eight-year investigation of more than 1,600 Bank of America-owned foreclosed homes across 37 metropolitan areas. The suit alleges the bank allowed foreclosed homes in minority communities to deteriorate, unfairly exposing them to crime and economic harm.

A bank statement says the accusations are “without merit.”

Safeguard Properties Management, also named, says it hasn’t seen the suit but is disappointed by the allegations.

TRUMP-CHINA

Trump signals shift from imposing China investment limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting his administration may back away from previously announced plans to impose limits on Chinese investment in American technology companies and high-tech exports to China. Instead, the president is calling on Congress to act.

Trump pushed back on recent reports that the U.S. was preparing the investment restrictions and suggested the administration could do it through the foreign investment reviews under the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

A person familiar with the plans says the administration is expected to urge Congress to finalize legislation modernizing a law that allows the government to review foreign investments for national security concerns. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans and requested anonymity.

MISSILE DEFENSE-RADAR

US military wants Hawaii missile defense radar

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military wants to install missile defense radar in Hawaii to identify any ballistic missiles that are fired from North Korea and elsewhere.

The $1 billion system would spot warheads on missiles headed for Hawaii and other U.S. states, and provide that information to ground-based interceptors in Alaska designed to shoot down the projectiles.

So far, lawmakers have appropriated $61 million for planning but not funds for construction.

The Missile Defense Agency says the radar would be about 30 to 50 feet wide and 60 to 80 feet high.

It will likely have a flat-face surface instead of being ball-shaped like many other radar systems.

The agency is studying two sites on the island of Oahu where it may locate the radar.

JETBLUE-JFK AIRPORT

JetBlue radio failure triggers scare at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — A communication failure involving a JetBlue plane caused a brief scare at John F. Kennedy Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Jetblue Flight 1623 “experienced a radio equipment problem while taxing for departure” at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. It says the crew requested to return to the ramp.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the aircraft, which was bound for Los Angeles, was inspected and cleared with no security threat.

Video shows the plane on the tarmac surrounded by police and rescue vehicles.

Passengers on the plane tweeted that “heavily armed” police boarded the plane to investigate.

CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA-FIRE SALE

California pot shops slash prices ahead of new testing rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Some California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

Anything untested that isn’t sold by then must be destroyed. That means deep discounts, but also a product that could be teeming with contaminants.

Some industry insiders say shops and distributors who hoped the new rules would be delayed are going to create a bottleneck in the testing pipeline that could lead to a shortage of clean marijuana for consumers.

The scenario mirrors one that played out in Oregon and other states as the legal weed business spreads in the U.S.

California’s new rules require testing of marijuana for pesticides and contaminants such as heavy metals, solvents and mold. Testing will also examine concentrations and potency of the ingredient that gives users a buzz.

LEAD PAINT

California lead paint liability initiative heads to ballot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California voters will likely see an initiative on the November ballot that limits the liability of lead paint companies by authorizing bond funding to clean up the paint and other health hazards in buildings in the state.

The California Secretary of State announced Tuesday that backers of the measure collected enough signatures to make the ballot.

The office also announced that another bond measure had qualified that would authorize $1.5 billion for construction at hospitals for children.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.