Update on the latest in business:

Asian stocks mixed over befuddling US trade stance

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian markets were mixed today, as White House statements on trade left investors divided on whether the administration was interested in soothing tensions with China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped less than 0.1 percent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.2 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1 percent and the Shanghai Composite in mainland China shed 0.6 percent.

Taiwan’s benchmark fell and Southeast Asian indexes were mostly lower.

On Wednesday on Wall Street, major U.S. benchmarks finished lower. The S&P 500 index erased an early-morning jump to close 0.9 percent lower at 2,699.63, its lowest closing level in nearly a month. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.7 percent to 24,117.59. The Nasdaq composite dipped 1.5 percent to 7,445.08.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department issues its final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the January-March quarter.

Also, Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

APPLE-SAMSUNG

Apple, Samsung settle 7-year battle over smartphone design

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Apple and Samsung have finally settled a seven-year battle over smartphones that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The bitter rivals notified U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh of the truce in a notice filed Wednesday. Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

The resolution comes a month after a jury concluded Samsung owed Apple $539 million for copying some of the iPhone’s innovations in some of Samsung’s competing products. The verdict was reached after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 2016 ruling that determined a portion of earlier damages awarded to Apple needed to be re-examined.

Apple had been seeking more than $1 billion in the latest trial while Samsung argued it should only pay $28 million.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON-VOS

Wisconsin legislative leader open to incentives for Harley

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he’s open to considering tax breaks to keep Harley-Davidson jobs in the state, but he feels existing incentives are competitive.

President Donald Trump has been tweeting criticism of Harley this week after the company announced it was shipping some motorcycle production overseas to avoid European Union tariffs.

Vos said Wednesday that he “would never do anything that hurts the ability of Harley-Davidson to be competitive worldwide.” As for Trump’s tweets, Vos said he would “prefer to use more of a carrot approach to say what can we do to make sure you stay here as opposed to a stick.”

Trump is scheduled to be in Wisconsin on Thursday for the groundbreaking of the Foxconn Technology Group factory.

NESTLE-BOTTLED WATER

Feds allow Nestle to keep piping water in California forest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nestle has been offered a three-year permit to keep taking millions of gallons of water from Southern California’s San Bernardino National Forest, but with new restrictions designed to keep a creek flowing for other uses.

The offer announced Wednesday by the U.S. Forest Service allows the maker of Arrowhead bottled water to continue piping water from the Strawberry Creek watershed as it has done for decades.

The permit would allow extraction only when there is water available to protect natural resources in the forest northeast of Los Angeles. Use could be restricted if the state re-enters a drought.

The company has 60 days to accept the permit.

In 2016, Nestle Waters North America took about 32 million gallons of water from wells and water collection tunnels in the forest.

TRADE SECRETS-CHINA

Chemours ex-worker who stole trade secrets barred from US

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A former employee of a chemical company who pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal trade secrets has been barred from ever returning to the United States.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Former Chemours Co. worker Jerry Jindong Xu was sentenced Wednesday in Delaware federal court to 10 months in prison, the time he’s already served.

The 48-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen who was born and raised in China pleaded guilty earlier this month to trying to steal trade secrets and sell them to Chinese investors. Prosecutors have said the conspiracy involved stealing trade secrets related to chemicals used to mine precious metals such as gold. Chemours, which spun off from the DuPont Co. in 2015, is the world’s largest producer of one of those chemicals.

He was set to be deported to Canada Wednesday.

CONGRESS-IRS CHIEF

Trump choice for IRS chief coming under Senate scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is assessing President Donald Trump’s choice to head the IRS: Charles Rettig, a Beverly Hills tax lawyer who would face the colossal challenge of overseeing the most sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades.

Rettig has represented thousands of individuals and companies in civil and criminal tax matters before the agency and against it in court. Rettig has also defended Trump’s decision to break with tradition by refusing to release his personal tax filings during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Rettig comes before the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing today. Democrats are expected to ask him, given his defense of Trump’s tax position, whether he will uphold the IRS’ political independence.

FILM PRODUCER CHARGED

California movie producer gets 8 years in prison in fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — A California movie producer has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he was convicted of defrauding investors of more than $26 million.

David Bergstein was sentenced Wednesday in Manhattan.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel (kass-TELL’) also fined Bergstein $250,000 and ordered the forfeiture of all proceeds in the scheme.

The 55-year-old Bergstein produced the 2004 romantic comedy “Laws of Attraction” with Pierce Brosnan and Julianne Moore.

He cried as he asked for leniency, saying he wanted to be reunited with his wife and sons as soon as possible.

Castel said the sentence was less than federal sentencing guidelines called for. He said he wanted to send the message that anyone who commits a similar crime will pay a steep price.

Bergstein has been incarcerated since his conviction.

KUSHNERS-JERSEY CITY TROUBLES

Kushner group files suit against city over planned project

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jared Kushner’s family company has filed a lawsuit against a New Jersey city, saying it forced the delay of a major twin-tower project due to “political animus” toward President Donald Trump.

The Jersey Journal reports the federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Kushner Cos. claims Jersey City and the city’s redevelopment agency “put politics over principle” when they broke their contract with developers over the planned One Journal Square project.

The Kushner Cos. previously threatened a lawsuit in April after the redevelopment agency said the developers were in default because they missed a deadline to begin construction on the project.

The city’s Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop said in an email Wednesday that the lawsuit is “hearsay nonsense.”

The lawsuit is seeking to stop the city from ending the project’s contract.

SKOREA-KOREAN AIR-PROBE

Korean Air chair questioned on suspicion of embezzlement

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Korean Air’s chairman has apologized before being questioned by prosecutors investigating alleged wrongdoing by him and his family.

Cho Yang-ho said “Sorry” and bowed his head before entering a Seoul prosecutors’ office today.

Cho joins his wife and two daughters who were questioned by authorities since April on a variety of charges including tax evasions, obstruction of business and violating an immigration law.

Prosecutors are investigating the 69-year-old leader at the South Korean flag carrier on suspicions of embezzlement and breach of trust. Local media said prosecutors are also looking into Cho’s alleged evasion of inheritance taxes but an official at a Seoul prosecutors’ office did not confirm.

Korean Air employees have protested on streets to demand Cho’s resignation as public anger mounted against the family’s behaviors.

ATLANTIC CITY CASINOS-EARLY OPENING

2 Atlantic City casinos open a day early

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s newest casinos have thrown open their doors to gamblers — a day earlier than scheduled.

The previously shuttered Hard Rock and the Ocean Resort Casino were supposed to open Thursday, but both received permission Wednesday afternoon from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to begin full operations, and both immediately started letting gamblers inside.

Both properties still plan elaborate grand openings Thursday.

The Hard Rock is the former Trump Taj Mahal, and Ocean Resort is the former Revel.

They were two of the five Atlantic City casinos that had shut down since 2014.

Together, they will restore about 6,000 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost in the shutdowns.

AMAZON-DELIVERY

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE (AP) — Your Amazon packages may soon be delivered from an Amazon van.

The online retailer, wanting more control over how its packages are delivered, is rolling out a program today that lets entrepreneurs in the U.S. launch businesses that deliver Amazon packages. They’ll be able to lease blue vans with the Amazon logo stamped on it, buy Amazon uniforms for drivers and get support from Amazon. In return, Amazon gets more ways to ship its packages to shoppers without having to rely on other package delivery services.

With these vans on the road, Amazon said more shoppers would be able to track their packages on a map, contact the driver or change where a package is left — all of which it can’t do if the package is in the back of a UPS or FedEx truck.

SILICON VALLEY TAX

Voters in Google’s hometown to decide employee ‘head tax’

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Voters in Google’s Silicon Valley hometown will decide whether the search engine leader and other tech companies should help pay for the traffic congestion and other headaches resulting from mushrooming workforces.

The City Council in Mountain View, California, voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot asking residents to authorize taxing businesses between $9 and $149 per employee.

Seattle leaders recently repealed a tax on large companies after Amazon complained.

