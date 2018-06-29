Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares higher as trade conflict uncertainty persists

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were higher but trading in a narrow range Friday as investors weighed how trade tensions between the U.S. and other nations might escalate.

On Wall Street yesterday, the S&P 500 index added 0.6 percent to 2,716.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent to 24,216.05 and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.8 percent to 7,503.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks picked up 0.3 percent to 1,645.02.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s threat of tariff hikes on up to $450 billion of Chinese products reflects fears Beijing’s plans are a threat to American technological leadership and prosperity. That has triggered global worries about how the curtailing of free trade might hurt economies and industrial sectors, but markets are still unsure of what the impact might be.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell but remains above $73 per barrel.

The dollar rose against the yen and fell against the euro.

CHINA-TRADE

China eases investment curbs as clash with US looms

BEIJING (AP) — China has eased limits on foreign ownership in auto manufacturing, insurance and other industries, officially confirming promises made before its latest trade clash with Washington erupted.

The changes, announced late Thursday, had long been sought by foreign companies. They still must wait to see licensing and other restrictions to know how freely they will be allowed to operate.

The announcement followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat, later rescinded, to impose limits on Chinese investment in the United States.

China faces mounting complaints by the United States, Germany and other trading partners that their companies are blocked from investing or acquiring assets in many of its industries while Chinese companies are on a global acquisition spree.

SHARK FIN TAX

China tariffs could hurt remaining US shark fin business

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new set of Chinese tariffs on U.S. seafood including items made from shark fins could jeopardize what remains of the American industry for the controversial products.

China announced the 25 percent tariffs in mid-June that are expected to apply to exported American goods such as lobster and salmon beginning in July. They also will apply to whole or cut shark fins, as well as shark fin products that are canned or preserved, according to a Chinese government website.

The U.S. has long banned “shark finning,” a practice long reviled by animal welfare groups that involves removing the fin from a shark and discarding the animal at sea. It is still legal to remove and sell the fin of a legally harvested shark after it is brought to land.

The steep tariffs, which could turn away business from U.S. exporters, might have implications for American shark fishermen and processors. China is one of the biggest buyers of shark fins, as the product is used to make shark fin soup, an Asian delicacy.

Hundreds of fishermen in the U.S. seek numerous species of shark for their meat and fins in a tightly regulated fishery. The fins represent about a quarter of the value of a shark, and fins that U.S. fishermen harvest are often shipped to Asia for processing.

Animal advocates and environmentalists have long called for a complete ban on the shark fin trade because they believe it jeopardizes threatened species of shark. Oceana campaign director Whitney Webber said a national fin ban would “reinforce the status of the United States as a leader in shark conservation.”

But China’s new tariffs could have the opposite effect, potentially increasing demand for shark fins from countries where fisheries are not as well managed, said Robert Hueter, a senior scientist and director of the Center for Shark Research at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Florida.

CALIFORNIA-STUDENT LOANS LAWSUIT

California sues nation’s largest student loan servicer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general announced Thursday he is suing the nation’s largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state will sue Navient Corp. this week, contending the Delaware-based company financially harmed thousands of Californians.

He said the firm systematically and illegally failed to properly service federal student loans by steering borrowers to more expensive repayment plans, failing to tell them how to switch to income-driven repayment plans or how those with disabilities could end their debts and misrepresenting how it handled payments.

Navient president and CEO Jack Remondi called the allegations unfounded and the lawsuit “another attempt to blame a single servicer for the failures of the higher education system and the federal student loan program to deliver desired outcomes.”

About 4.6 million Americans were in default on their student loans as of December, according to the Department of Education. That’s more than double what it was four years ago, and more than 10 percent of the 42.8 million Americans who currently have a student loan backed by the department.

Of the roughly 12 million borrowers serviced by Navient, Becerra said about 1.5 million live in California.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department issues its May report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

LETTUCE OUTBREAK

Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to contaminated canal water

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

About 200 people were sickened in the E. coli outbreak, which started in the spring. Five people died.

The illnesses were previously traced to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona. On Thursday, federal health officials said the same E. coli was found in canal water in the area. They are still investigating how the bacteria got into the canal.

It was the nation’s largest E. coli food poisoning outbreak in more than a decade.

The last large E. coli outbreak like this involved spinach grown in California. Officials tied that 2006 outbreak to a contaminated stream.

FARM BILL-SENATE

Senate passes farm bill, setting up clash on food stamps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a bill that makes modest modifications to existing farm programs while largely avoiding changes to food stamps, setting up a showdown with the House.

The bill passed 86-11.

The legislation renews farm programs such as subsidies for crop insurance, farm credit and land conservation. The House passed a version of the bill that would tighten work requirements for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

GOP aides say the bill is expected to go to conference, where Senate and House leadership will try to reconcile their differences.

Farm programs are set to expire Sept. 30 unless Congress acts.

PORK PRICE LAWSUIT

Lawsuit alleges Hormel, other companies inflated pork prices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Minnesota alleges Hormel Foods Corp. and other companies colluded to inflate consumer pork prices on such popular products as Ball Park Franks, Spam and Nathan’s Famous.

Defendants in the proposed class-action lawsuit included Hormel , based in Austin, Minnesota, and eight other companies, including Tyson Foods , JBS USA and Smithfield Foods .

The law firm bringing the case, Seattle-based Hagens Berman , contends the alleged price-fixing forced consumers to pay high prices for bacon, ham and other pork products.

The lawsuit alleges the companies coordinated their output and limited production.

Hormel, maker of Spam luncheon meat, called the allegation erroneous.

SODA TAXES-CALIFORNIA

California governor OKs 12-year soda tax ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a measure blocking new local taxes on soda and other sugary drinks for the next 12 years.

Beverage companies such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have moved to convince state Legislatures around the country to block local taxation of sugary drinks. A growing number of cities are looking toward taxes to discourage people from drinking beverages linked to obesity.

Brown’s signature Thursday clears the way for the California Business Roundtable to withdraw a ballot measure that would ask voters to make it harder for local governments to raise taxes of any kind.

Brown took heat when a photo emerged showing him alongside beverage industry lobbyists at the governor’s mansion. Brown’s spokesman says the meeting earlier this month was unrelated to the deal.

CALIFORNIA-DATA PRIVACY

Brown signs far-reaching data privacy bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will soon have what experts call the nation’s most far-reaching law to give consumers more control over their personal data.

A law Gov. Jerry Brown signed Thursday will compel companies to tell customers upon request what personal data they’ve collected, why it was collected and what categories of third parties have received it. Consumers will also be able to ask companies to delete their information and refrain from selling it.

The new law will take effect Jan. 1, 2020 and lawmakers say they will likely make alterations to improve the policy before that date.

The law lets companies offer discounts to customers who allow their data to be sold and charge those who opt out a reasonable amount based on how much the company makes selling the information.

ENBRIDGE ENERGY-LINE 3

Minnesota approves Enbridge route for new Line 3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators have approved Enbridge Energy’s preferred route to upgrade its deteriorating Line 3 pipeline that carries crude oil across the state.

The vote Thursday followed approval earlier in the day of a certificate of need for the project.

American Indian activists and climate change activists oppose the project, saying it’s unnecessary and would risk spills in pristine areas of the state.

The approved route would mostly avoid two American Indian reservations whose tribes strongly oppose the project, with a short crossing at one stretch of the Fond du Lac Band of Chippewa’s land to connect to existing pipeline.

Regulators say if the Fond du Lac don’t agree, they’ll shift the route.

The vote was just 3-2, compared to a unanimous vote to approve the certificate of need.

AUSTRALIA-WARSHIPS

Australia awards UK’s BAE $26 billion navy frigate contract

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government says British defense company BAE Systems has won a 35 billion Australian dollar ($26 billion) contract to build Australia’s fleet of new navy frigates.

The federal government announced on Friday that the company’s Type 26 Global Combat ship will be the design for the frigate program.

The new ships will be built by Australian government-owned company ASC Shipbuilding in the southern city of Adelaide and will be officially known as the Hunter class, with the navy to receive nine advanced guided missile frigates beginning in the late 2020s.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the program would create 5,000 direct jobs nationally, and 10,000 indirectly through a national supply chain.

BAE had been shortlisted for the frigate program with Italian company Fincantieri and Spain’s Navantia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.