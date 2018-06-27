US envoy Haley sees opportunities for expanded India-US ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday she saw opportunities in developing stronger ties with India in multiple ways, especially in fighting terrorism and military cooperation.

Nikki Haley said her two-day visit to India is aimed at solidifying the partnership between the two countries.

Haley, the South Carolina-born daughter of Indian immigrants, told reporters in New Delhi that both countries have a willingness to strengthen their partnership.

“We see those opportunities between the United States and India in a multiple level of ways. Whether it’s countering terrorism … whether it’s the fact that we’re going to start to work together more strongly on the military aspect. There is a lot of things that India and the U.S. have in common,” she said.

U.S.-India relations have generally prospered in the past decade, in part because of their shared concerns about the rise of China. Both share goals of security, free navigation, free trade and fighting militants in the Indo-Pacific region.

To improve India’s military capabilities, the United Sates has offered to sell it unarmed Guardian surveillance drones, aircraft carrier technologies and F-18 and F-16 fighter aircraft.

Haley met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Wednesday and they discussed ways to enhance India-U.S. cooperation, including on counter-terrorism, said a statement by Modi’s office.

The statement did not say whether Haley raised the issue of India cutting its dependence on Iranian oil following the U.S. decision to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

The Trump administration is pushing countries to completely eliminate oil imports from Iran by Nov. 4. India and South Korea, both close U.S. allies, are among the largest importers of Iranian crude oil.

Following Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran deal, India said it would comply with the United Nations sanctions and not any country-specific sanctions.

Earlier in the day, Haley visited the majestic tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun and Save Childhood Movement, a center for rescued children run by 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi. She ends her visit to India on Thursday.

