US government OKs Florida’s Hurricane Irma recovery plan

June 28, 2018 2:47 pm
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The federal government has approved Florida’s request for $616 million that will be partially used to repair homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Irma last year.

Gov. Rick Scott and Housing Secretary Ben Carson announced the approval Thursday in a conference call.

Irma hit the Florida Keys on Sept. 10 as a Category 4 storm, destroying 1,200 homes and damaging 3,000 there.

The storm was a Category 3 when it reached the mainland near Naples. It weakened but did significant damage as far north as Jacksonville.

The state’s plan says $273 million will be spent fixing and rebuilding 6,000 homes. Another $100 million will be used to build affordable housing, $75 million to buyout homes in high-risk areas, $62 million for administration and $60 million for small business recovery.

