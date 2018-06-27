Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bakery confused with restaurant where Sanders denied service

June 27, 2018 10:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont bakery called the Red Hen has received angry messages from people confused with a similarly named Virginia restaurant that refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Red Hen Bakery co-owner Randy George tells WCAX-TV the negative messages about his eatery in Middlesex, Vermont, have come by phone and online.

Seven-hundred miles away, the owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave the restaurant Friday, citing the concerns of employees who are gay and know Sanders had defended President Donald Trump’s desire to bar transgender people from serving in the military.

George says his bakery isn’t affiliated with the Virginia eatery. He says everyone is welcome.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Other unaffiliated Red Hen establishments in Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., also have been targeted.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Defense Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington