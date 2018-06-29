Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

VW worker, 60, files age discrimination case in Tennessee

June 29, 2018 5:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A 60-year-old employee at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga auto plant has filed a class-action lawsuit in which he contends the company is using a rebranding effort to discriminate against workers once they turn 50.

The law firm that filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court said the named plaintiff is Jonathan Manlove of Ooltewah, who is a former supervisor at the Chattanooga plant. Attorney Kevin Sharp said the company is trying to change its image to a “younger, sleeker company” after an emissions scandal that has rocked VW since 2015.

The law firm said the company announced it was “becoming slimmer, leaner and younger” just before Manlove was demoted last year. The firm said he has sought other positions but has been rebuffed.

Volkswagen spokesman Keith King said the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington