Western powers worry over transfer of Libyan oil terminals

CAIRO (AP) — The U.S., France, Italy and Britain say they are concerned about the self-styled Libyan National Army’s decision to hand over management of vital Libyan oil terminals to a rival firm controlled by an interim government in the east.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the western countries said Libya’s oil facilities must remain under the control of the “legitimate National Oil Corporation and the sole oversight of the Government of National Accord” in Tripoli, as called for by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

They urged “all armed actors to cease hostilities and withdraw immediately from oil installations without conditions.”

The LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, said earlier this week it handed over management of the terminals to a firm controlled by an interim government in the east.

