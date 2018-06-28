Listen Live Sports

Wilder parts ways with lawyer in VCU lawsuit

June 28, 2018 12:26 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has parted ways with the attorney representing him in a lawsuit against the former dean of Virginia Commonwealth University’s government school.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Wilder fired his attorney Glen Franklin on Tuesday. Wilder declined to explain the dismissal later at an appearance in Richmond Circuit Court.

Wilder is suing VCU and top school officials after he says his personal assistant was harassed and mistreated by the school’s former dean, John Accordino. Accordino has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit against Wilder.

