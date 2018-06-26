Listen Live Sports

Woman accused of leaking US secrets pleads guilty

June 26, 2018 11:47 am
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A woman accused of leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet has pleaded guilty in federal court in Georgia.

News outlets report that 26-year-old Reality Winner entered her guilty plea Tuesday before a federal judge in Georgia. A plea agreement calls for her to serve five years and three months behind bars, but a judge will sentence her later.

Winner worked for national security contractor Pluribus International at Fort Gordon in Georgia when she was accused in June 2017 of mailing a classified U.S. report to an unidentified news organization and charged under the Espionage Act.

Authorities didn’t describe the document. Winner’s arrest was announced the same day online news outlet The Intercept reported on a classified National Security Agency report on Russian hackers and the 2016 election.

