Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Women say immigrant detention guards retained despite abuse

June 25, 2018 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Mexican American civil rights group says two female past detainees want a federal investigation of the privately run immigrant detention center where they’d been held.

In a Monday statement, the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund said the women alleged that guards retained their jobs at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center in Taylor, despite sexually abusing them. MALDEF says it conveyed the women’s demand in a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. An agency spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Nashville, Tennessee-based CoreCivic manages the Hutto Center.

One of the women, Laura Monterrosa-Flores, was detained at Hutto from May 2017 to March 2018. The Associated Press doesn’t usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, but she agreed to come forward publicly.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington