10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO STRUCK BACK AT US RIGHT AWAY

Beijing said it immediately retaliated in a trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies after Washington hiked tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports.

2.WHO WAS EXECUTED IN JAPAN

Advertisement

Doomsday cult leader Shoko Asahara and six followers have been executed for their roles in a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subways and other crimes.

3. EPA ROLLBACKS ALREADY AFFECTING AMERICANS’ LIVES

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned amid ethics investigations of outsized security spending, first-class flights and a sweetheart condo lease.

4. WHO THE US ARMY IS DISCHARGING

The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship, The AP finds.

5. HOW A THAI CAVE RESCUER DIED

Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue 12 boys and their coach trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen, and that they have a “limited amount of time” to get the stranded out.

6. ANOTHER DISASTER GRIPS THAILAND

Divers scoured the wreckage of a boat with Chinese tourists that sank in a storm off Thailand’s southern resort island of Phuket, as the death toll rose to 21 with about 35 others missing.

7. POMPEO BACK IN PYONGYANG

The U.S. Secretary of State began his first trip to North Korea since the Singapore summit with a vow to nail down the specifics of Kim Jong Un’s commitments on denuclearization.

8.WHAT TRUMP SAID IN MONTANA CAMPAIGN STOP

The president targeted Democrat Jon Tester in a bid to get more Republicans elected to the Senate, unleashed a vigorous campaign-season attack on some of his most strident Democratic critics and leaned heavily into the roiling immigration debate.

9. WHOSE FAMILY FELL FOUL OF US IMMIGRATION POLICY IN WWII

Research suggests the family of Anne Frank, the world-famous Jewish diarist who died in the Holocaust, attempted to immigrate to the U.S. and later to Cuba, but their efforts were thwarted by America’s restrictive immigration policy and the war.

10. STRAP IN, IT’S THE QUARTERFINALS

It’s down to the last 8 in a roller-coaster World Cup tournament – some big names have gone, but several remain. Today, it’s France vs Uruguay and Brazil vs Belgium.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.