Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

11 extremists, 1 soldier killed in ambush in central Mali

July 22, 2018 3:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s defense minister says one soldier and 11 extremists are dead after an ambush of security forces in a region where al-Qaida-linked fighters roam.

Sunday’s ambush in the Macina area of central Mali comes a week before the West African nation votes in a presidential election. The growing brazenness of attacks by multiple extremist groups has put the vote at risk.

More than 8 million voters are expected to go to the polls as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta seeks a second five-year term.

Defense Minister Tièna Coulibaly says one soldier was wounded in this latest attack.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Central Mali has seen more attacks as extremist groups push farther from their usual areas in the vast north. One deadly attack recently targeted the headquarters of a new West African counterterror force.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington