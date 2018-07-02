Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
2 injured as wrong-way driver eludes Secret Service

July 8, 2018 2:11 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Two people have been injured and a third is at large after a police chase initiated when a Secret Service officer saw a driver going the wrong way in downtown Washington.

News outlets report the chase ended in a head-on collision in suburban Virginia on Interstate 66.

The Secret Service said one of its officers spotted a car traveling the wrong way on I St. NW in Washington about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The officer tried to stop the car, but it drove off and crossed into Arlington, Virginia, traveling the wrong way on I-66.

The wrong-way driver struck another car and fled on foot. A passenger in his car and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

