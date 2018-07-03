Listen Live Sports

3 men avoid death penalty in Florida deputy’s fatal shooting

July 16, 2018 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three men convicted in the fatal shooting of a Florida deputy won’t receive the death penalty.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy were sentenced to life in prison Monday after 12 jurors didn’t unanimously vote for execution. The same panel convicted the three men in March of first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities say Ingraham was a passenger in a vehicle that Broward County Deputy Brian Tephford pulled over near an apartment complex in November 2006. Prosecutors say Ingraham used his cellphone to call Forbes and Delancy, who showed up and opened fire. Tephford was killed, and another deputy who responded as backup was injured.

