Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

5 guilty of traffic violations during rally-related protest

July 20, 2018 9:24 am
 
1 min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Five people who were arrested in June while protesting a 20-day jail sentence for a black man using a makeshift flamethrower during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year have been found guilty of committing traffic violations.

A local lawyer representing the five people told news outlets they were found guilty Thursday in Charlottesville General District Court. They each received a $15 fine.

Defense attorney Jeff Fogel said Keval Bhatt, Sara Tansey, Nic McCarthy-Rivera, Eleanor Myer-Sessoms and James Swanson entered Alford pleas to the misdemeanor charges of stepping in the road. In an Alford plea, the accused does not admit guilt but concedes the prosecution has sufficient evidence to secure a guilty verdict.

Among those arrested in June was Star Peterson. She uses a wheelchair after suffering injuries during the car attack that killed Heather Heyer during the Aug. 12 rally and counter protests. Peterson already has paid the fine.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

On June 8, roughly two dozen people protested Corey Long’s conviction on a charge of disorderly conduct during the Unite the Right rally. Long testified in court that he lit spray from an aerosol can to create the flamethrower to protect himself.

On Thursday, Tansey read a group statement to the judge saying when a black man is sentenced to jail for defending himself against a mob it is appropriate to protest.

Fogel said the protesters were engaging in free speech. He said the judge agreed but said the First Amendment does not protect protesters from some consequences if they break the law. He said the judge indicated the free speech activity was a mitigating factor in the sentencing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington