Funeral home attack leaves 5 dead, 9 wounded in Mexico

July 16, 2018 4:48 pm
 
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen burst into a funeral home in Mexico and attacked mourners, killing five people and wounding 17.

The victims were gathered in Fresnillo in the north-central state of Zacatecas on Sunday for a funeral service for a man killed in a shooting at a local bar the day before.

The Zacatecas state government said in a statement Monday that the dead included four men and one woman. One of the wounded was in serious condition; all were hospitalized.

Zacatecas was once dominated by the ruthless Zetas, but the drug cartel has since splintered.

