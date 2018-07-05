5 suspects held for 2 months in Russian prison beating

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ordered five suspects in the beating of a prison inmate detained for two months and a shorter confinement for a prison supervisor.

Russian state news agency Tass said five corrections officers from the prison in Yaroslavl were ordered held on Wednesday. Tass says the court ordered the prison’s deputy chief to remain in custody for 72 hours.

The case emerged last week when the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper published video of a handcuffed prisoner being pushed down on a table by at least 10 uniformed personnel. In the footage, the man cries out as his feet are hit with batons.

The video appeared to be recorded by guards’ body cameras.

The Public Verdict Foundation human rights group says the lawyer who obtained the video has fled Russia.

