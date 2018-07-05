Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

5 suspects held for 2 months in Russian prison beating

July 25, 2018 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has ordered five suspects in the beating of a prison inmate detained for two months and a shorter confinement for a prison supervisor.

Russian state news agency Tass said five corrections officers from the prison in Yaroslavl were ordered held on Wednesday. Tass says the court ordered the prison’s deputy chief to remain in custody for 72 hours.

The case emerged last week when the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper published video of a handcuffed prisoner being pushed down on a table by at least 10 uniformed personnel. In the footage, the man cries out as his feet are hit with batons.

The video appeared to be recorded by guards’ body cameras.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The Public Verdict Foundation human rights group says the lawyer who obtained the video has fled Russia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington