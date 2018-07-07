Listen Live Sports

7 Russian police sentenced for suspect torture

July 27, 2018 7:42 am
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A military court in southern Russia has sentenced six police officers to prison terms of up to 10 years and given another a suspended sentence for several cases of torturing suspects, including one in which a 50-year-old man died.

The sentences were handed down Friday by a military garrison court.

Most of the officers sentenced worked for the police counter-extremism center in Ingushetia. Islamic extremism has persisted in the region since the Soviet Union’s collapse.

The Interfax news agency reported the cases included the 2016 beating of a man and his wife during questioning about a bank robbery. The man died from asphyxiation, the report said.

The sentencing comes amid wide public concern after video was released last week of an inmate being tortured at a prison in central Russia.

