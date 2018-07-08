Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

8 protesters arrested at ICE facility in Portland, Oregon

July 11, 2018 2:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal officers arrested eight protesters as tensions flared again at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Portland, Oregon.

Rob Sperling, a spokesman for the division responsible for protecting federal buildings, says protesters tossed items at officers Wednesday after ignoring warnings to stop blocking the driveway. He says officers deployed pepper spray to keep demonstrators back and protect the officers who were making arrests.

Sperling says the protesters face a variety of charges, such as failure to comply and obstruction.

The activists who have been protesting since June 17 want to abolish ICE and end the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Officers made three arrests Monday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington