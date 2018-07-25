ACLU sues ICE for information on local partnership

BALTIMORE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union wants more information about a sheriff’s office’s partnership with federal officials that aims to identify people in the United States illegally.

The ACLU of Maryland filed a suit in U.S. District Court Wednesday against Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeking details about how the Harford County Sheriff’s Office identifies people for more immigration screening and full information about those held.

Last year, the sheriff’s office announced results of the first year of its partnership, but the ACLU says there wasn’t enough information. The ACLU sought more details through state and federal public information laws. The ACLU says the sheriff declined, saying the data belongs to ICE, and ICE said it’s not required to release the requested information.

An email seeking comment from ICE wasn’t immediately returned.

