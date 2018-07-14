Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

AG Herring files motion defending Virginia’s abortion laws

July 14, 2018 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is asking a judge to toss out a lawsuit that seeks to overturn state laws restricting abortion rights.

Herring’s office filed the motion to dismiss Friday in federal court in Richmond. The attorney general’s office argues that while the abortion-rights groups that filed the lawsuit raise legitimate concerns, the issues should be addressed by the state legislature, not the courts.

Lawmakers and advocates on both sides of the abortion issue had been watching to see what Herring, a Democrat and abortion-rights supporter, would do in response to the lawsuit. In 2014, Herring refused to defend the state’s same-sex marriage ban in federal court.

Plaintiffs, including abortion clinics and the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, say several Virginia laws limiting abortion rights are unconstitutional.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington