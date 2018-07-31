Listen Live Sports

Aid agency says Yemen port shutdown could double needy

July 31, 2018 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the aid agency Oxfam America says the already “staggering” number of 8.4 million Yemenis who don’t know where their next meal will come from could double very quickly if key ports in the rebel-held north are attacked and shut down.

Abby Maxman recently spent a week in northern Yemen and said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the country is already “on the brink of starvation or ultimately famine, and the tipping point for that could happen very quickly.”

Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, are trying to retake the port city of Hodeida from Iranian-allied rebels known as Houthis. It’s the main entry point for Yemen’s food.

Maxman said “the humanitarian implications will be massive” if Hodeida and other northern ports close.

