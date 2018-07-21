Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Air Force fighter intercepts plane near Trump golf course

July 21, 2018 7:41 pm
 
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force fighter jet intercepted a small general aviation aircraft flying near President Donald Trump’s private golf club Saturday.

The U.S. military is announcing that an F-16 jet intercepted a plane around 12:30 p.m. Saturday flying “without proper clearances or communications” in the temporary flight restriction zone around the president’s Bedminster, N.J. golf course, where he is spending the weekend.

Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command says the intercepted aircraft landed at an airport in Pittstown, N.J. without incident, where local law enforcement met the pilot.

Trump arrived in New Jersey Friday afternoon and is scheduled to depart for Washington Sunday. There was no immediate reaction from the White House, but Trump tweeted critically several times Saturday afternoon about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

