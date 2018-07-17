Listen Live Sports

Aircraft crash training planned at Fort Eustis

July 17, 2018 12:52 am
 
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A training this week at Fort Eustis in Virginia means community members might see or smell smoke or note an increase in emergency-response activities.

The post in Newport News is scheduled to conduct an aircraft crash exercise Tuesday.

Fort Eustis is the headquarters of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command. It is part of Joint Base Langley-Eustis — a combined U.S. Air Force and Army installation.

